Julian Edelman respects Joey Chestnut for playing through the pain

What Tatum and Brown need to improve on this offseason

BOSTON -- Last week, Julian Edelman made some headlines for his comments about how he and some Patriots teammates were upset with Jimmy Garoppolo for not playing through some pain early in the 2016 season.

Fortunately for Jules, he won't have to endure any such disappointment on the Fourth of July.

With the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest upon us yet again, the legendary Joey Chestnut will be playing with his right foot in a cast. Chestnut has only shared that he has a ruptured tendon.

Edelman shared a photo of Chestnut arriving for the event on crutches, while commending the competitive eater's ability and willingness to ignore the injury and bravely battle through the pain.

Whether or not the injury impacts Chestnut as he goes for his seventh straight title and his 15th overall crown remains to be seen. But Edelman can appreciate that the 36-year-old destroyer of dogs showed up to work despite the circumstances.