Julian Edelman comments on Mac Jones making "pissy faces" during games

BOSTON -- Everyone in Patriots Land these days is a bit grumpy. Losing on a last-second, ill-advised, double-lateral turnover instead of going to overtime can have that effect.

Though Julian Edelman no longer wears the uniform, he certainly wasn't happy about what he saw.

And in a discussion on "Inside The NFL" on Paramount+, Edelman showed that his distaste for the on-field actions of the Patriots extended beyond that final play.

Fellow "Inside The NFL" panelist Ray Lewis commented on Mac Jones' inability to tackle Chandler Jones after the fateful turnover had taken place.

"But look at Mac Jones just sit down! I've never seen a grown man sit down like that. I'm talking seriously," Lewis said. "Never put the quarterbacks in an athlete category. The man sits down."

Edelman agreed that Mac should have done more.

"The season's on the line," Edelman said. "You gotta trip him."

When panelist Brandon Marshall noted that Mac Jones never practices tackling, Edelman made a pretty direct comment about the way the quarterback handled himself during that game.

"You know what, he also doesn't practice the antics after plays and waving off coaches and all these little pissy faces and stuff. Like he doesn't practice that, and he does it," Edelman said. "Why can't you make the tackle? It's bad."

Jones' on-field theatrics have provided Boston sports radio with plenty of fodder in recent weeks and months, as the second-year quarterback has not been shy about demonstrably showing his frustration with the coaching staff during games. Whether that's plays not being called in a timely manner, or timeouts being taken, or delay of game penalties being called, the issues have certainly been numerous.

And while the quarterback has good reason to be frustrated with a coaching setup that isn't working, the outbursts and the gesturing have clearly rubbed some viewers the wrong way.