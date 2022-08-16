Julian Edelman co-hosting new podcast, "Games With Names"

BOSTON -- Julian Edelman has been a part of some rather significant moments in sports history. Some might call him an expert on the subject.

Fittingly, then, Edelman is using that knowledge and experience to host a new podcast that seeks to take some deep dives into the biggest, most unforgettable games in the history of sports.

The podcast, titled "Games With Names," was announced by Edelman on Tuesday. It's co-hosted by comedian Sam Morril.

"We're on a mission to find the greatest games in sports history," Morril says in the video announcement. "We're going to get people from those games."

Some clips that flash on the screen during the video include the Michael Jordan flu game, Edelman's fingertip catch in the Patriots' 28-3 Super Bowl comeback, Super Bowl 03985093809835098 (Rams over Titans), the Paul Pierce wheelchair game, the Boise State Statue of Liberty play, and the Helmet Catch. An interview with Peyton Manning is also teased, though Edelman's buddy Tom Brady isn't shown in the video.