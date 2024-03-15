Julian Edelman channels inner-Blink-182 while reminiscing about Patriots' dynasty

"The Dynasty" author Jeff Benedict says the Kraft family did not have editorial control over Patriot

BOSTON -- You know, over the past five weeks, "The Dynasty" docuseries has stirred quite a few emotions. In New England, coincidentally, not many of those feelings have been good.

The show focused heavily on drama and controversies, skipping right past two Super Bowls and casting a dark cloud of impending doom over the later Super Bowl victories. Much of the glory from the actual dynasty was masked by decaying personal relationships, criminal entanglements, and "cheating" controversies.

Good drama, and all. Just not a fun time for people who are emotionally invested in the Patriots.

Yet after the final episodes debuted on Friday, Julian Edelman -- like many others -- was clearly in his feelings. So much so that he felt inspired to sit in the backyard, throw on his headphones, and listen to some emo in the form of Blink-182's "I Miss You."

"It's not a phase mom, it's a dynasty," he wrote in his Instagram caption.

Edelman's video shifts from confetti and Lombardis from the days of yesteryear to interceptions and pain from more recent seasons, before the inimitable voice of Tom DeLonge blares "where are you?" before Tom Brady and Bill Belichick show up.

Did Edelman have a grander point? Nope, probably night. Just a man in his feelings on a Friday.