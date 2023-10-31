Watch CBS News
Acton teens turn home into Halloween graveyard to raise money for Boston Children's Hospital

By Mike Sullivan

/ CBS Boston

ACTON -- Two Acton teens are raising money for Boston Children's Hospital while getting a few scares along the way.

Julia Abeele and Joe Bukowski put on a walkable Halloween graveyard on Jackson Drive. They started doing this three years ago when the pandemic hit. They knew children didn't have many places to go, so they built an outdoor Halloween walk complete with an inflatable castle and a few jump scares. The graveyard has become bigger every year.

acton2.jpg
Julia Abeele and Joe Bukowski put on a walkable Halloween graveyard on Jackson Drive in Acton, Massachusetts. Joe Bukowski

"The coffin gets the most scares out of people," says Bukowski, talking about a coffin along the walk that has a hidden person inside. 

"We had to get home from school. It was a Friday. We didn't have too much time, about an hour, so we were rushing around setting everything up."  

acton1.jpg
Julia Abeele and Joe Bukowski put on a walkable Halloween graveyard on Jackson Drive in Acton, Massachusetts. Joe Bukowski

As people began to show up, so did the donations. They've raised $700 for the hospital.

"People donated a lot of money, walked through, and had a good time," Bukowski told WBZ-TV.

First published on October 31, 2023 / 11:49 AM

