JuJu Smith-Schuster defends his "clean hit" on Miami's Brandon Jones

BOSTON -- Despite not playing much in New England's 31-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, veteran receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had an interesting and eventful afternoon in South Beach.

Smith-Schuster was back in the lineup after a two-week absence with a concussion, but he didn't see much of the field. The veteran didn't play a snap until the fourth quarter on Sunday, and only did so because injuries knocked out fellow receivers Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker.

He only played 18 snaps (via ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss) and made just one catch, but it was a big one. Smith-Schuster hauled in a three-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones just ahead of the midway point of the fourth quarter, cutting New England's deficit to 24-17. It was his first touchdown in a Patriots uniform.

That isn't the play that earned him the ire of the Miami Dolphins, though. Later in the quarter, Smith-Schuster became a defensive back when Miami's Brandon Jones appeared to pick off Mac Jones. As the Miami safety came back down to earth after snagging the quarterback's throw, Smith-Schuster delivered a big hit on Jones that jarred the ball loose and sent him to the turf. Jones' head whipped hard against the ground, and he remained down on the field for several minutes.

It was a heavy hit by Smith-Schuster for sure, but it looked like a football hit. Jones' Miami teammates weren't pleased with it though, and a brief scrum began on the field with pushing and shoving between the two teams. Smith-Schuster was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play, but it was more for him standing over Jones for a brief moment rather than the hit itself.

After the game, Smith-Shuster made it clear that it was a clean hit.

"Just saw the defensive player trying to go for an interception and just trying to make a play," he said. "While he was coming down with the ball, I kind of just hit him in the chest and tried to get the ball out."

He wasn't surprised that Miami players didn't like the hit, but defended the play.

"Of course they seemed upset. I can see why. But it was a clean hit," said Smith-Schuster.

Patriots DT Christian Barmore on the chippiness at the end of the game, said he was protecting JuJu Smith-Schuster. He felt like the Dolphins came after him after he hit Brandon Jones.



"Them guys came at my teammate crazy. Came to our sideline. I was protecting my teammate." — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 29, 2023

As for his limited playing time, Smith-Schuster didn't seem too surprised that he didn't see the field until late in the game.

"I knew that it was a possibility and kind of just waited for the game to play out," he said.

"It is what it is. I've been in situations like this before," he added. "Just when the opportunity comes, make the most of it."

It has been a disappointing first season in New England for Smith-Schuster, who signed a three-year, $33 million contract over the offseason. The Patriots signed Smith-Schuster instead of Jakobi Meyers, a move that has clearly not worked out for the New England offense. While Meyers is enjoying a career year in Las Vegas, with 37 receptions and five touchdowns, Smith-Schuster has just 15 receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown over six games.

The 2-6 Patriots are going to need Smith-Schuster to step it up a lot more in the coming weeks, especially if Bourne and Parker are sidelined with their injuries.