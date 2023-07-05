State Police seek information on 50-year-old cold case homicide of Judith Cadorette

TEWKSBURY - Massachusetts State Police are asking for any information on the 50-year-old cold case homicide of Judith Cadorette.

Cadorette was last seen on July 2, 1973 at the Holiday Inn near routes 38 and 495 in Tewksbury. Her body was found four days later, on July 6, 1973, in a wooded area near the ramp from 93 South to Route 133 West in Andover.

Cadorette was 19 years old at the time of her death with long, dark hair and had poor eyesight. She was known to frequent the 495 drive-in, the Holiday Inn lounge and the Pewter Pot restaurant in Tewksbury.

Anyone with any information on Cadorette's death is asked to call Andover Police, Tewksbury Police, Massachusetts State Police or the Essex County District Attorney's Office.