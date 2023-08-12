Watch CBS News
Local News

Springfield man arrested after allegedly carjacking woman at Danvers Stop & Shop

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Man arrested after allegedly carjacking woman at Danvers Stop & Shop
Man arrested after allegedly carjacking woman at Danvers Stop & Shop 00:29

DANVERS - A man is in custody after allegedly carjacking a woman at a Danvers supermarket, prompting a police chase.

Police say 38-year-old Juan Torres of Springfield carjacked a woman in the parking lot at the Stop & Shop on Newbury Street and then headed to I-95 south.

The carjacking victim said she was not injured and was helped by good Samaritans.

Officers stopped Torres in the stolen car on the Danvers-Boxford line. State Police said the vehicle had damage from a crash before the pursuit began. Torres was taken to a hospital under police guard.  

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 10:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.