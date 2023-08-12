Springfield man arrested after allegedly carjacking woman at Danvers Stop & Shop

DANVERS - A man is in custody after allegedly carjacking a woman at a Danvers supermarket, prompting a police chase.

Police say 38-year-old Juan Torres of Springfield carjacked a woman in the parking lot at the Stop & Shop on Newbury Street and then headed to I-95 south.

The carjacking victim said she was not injured and was helped by good Samaritans.

Officers stopped Torres in the stolen car on the Danvers-Boxford line. State Police said the vehicle had damage from a crash before the pursuit began. Torres was taken to a hospital under police guard.