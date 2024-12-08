Juan Soto has not eliminated Boston Red Sox from free agency sweepstakes, report says

David Ortiz says Juan Soto is exactly what the Red Sox need this offseason

BOSTON – The seemingly never-ending Juan Soto free agency saga continues, with the 26-year-old superstar outfielder still on the market as the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings get underway in Dallas, Texas.

Despite reports that the New York Yankees and their crosstown rival Mets are the leading candidates for Soto's services, a new rumor on Sunday indicates the Red Sox still have a chance.

Juan Soto latest

Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam of MassLive reported on Sunday that "there's no reason to believe" the Red Sox have been eliminated from contention.

"As of early Sunday afternoon, Boston is believed to remain in the mix for Soto with negotiations between the superstar and all interested teams hurdling toward a conclusion," the reported indicated.

The reporters also said an industry source described Boston's attempts to sign Soto as "an A+ effort."

It's been widely reported that the cost for Soto is likely to amass $700 million. Several reports had indicated that Soto could decide his next team over the weekend, though that has not yet happened as of Sunday afternoon.

Boston linked to Teoscar Hernandez

If Boston fails to land Soto, the team reportedly has a backup plan in the outfield.

MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand reported Sunday that the Red Sox plan to pursue Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

The Red Sox prefer Hernandez to Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander, Feinsand said.

Red Sox pitching rumors

The Red Sox also continue to look for rotation upgrades in free agency.

A separate report by Alex Speier of the Boston Globe indicates the Red Sox have met recently with Corbin Burnes and Max Fried.

Burnes, a righthander, was 15-9 with an ERA of 2.92 last year with the Orioles. Fried, a lefty, had a 3.25 ERA and 11-10 record with the Atlanta Braves.

The free agent market is expected to pick up quickly this week in Dallas during the winter meetings.