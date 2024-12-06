Juan Soto rumors: Red Sox reportedly request another meeting with free-agent superstar

David Ortiz says Juan Soto is exactly what the Red Sox need this offseason

David Ortiz says Juan Soto is exactly what the Red Sox need this offseason

BOSTON -- As the Juan Soto sweepstakes enters its final stages, the Boston Red Sox are reportedly looking to schedule another sit-down with the free-agent superstar and his agent, Scott Boras. The Red Sox want to know what figure it would take to "get a deal done," according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

Soto has already started eliminating teams from contention and is expected to sign a megadeal with someone within the next week -- potentially as soon as this weekend. It sounds like the Red Sox are trying to make a strong push to be that team.

Red Sox owner John Henry has yet to meet with Soto himself, according to Mass Live's Sean McAdam, but has had several conversations with Boras and Soto's representation. Henry should be part of any meetings going forward, with the MLB Winter Meetings set to get underway on Monday in Dallas.

Red Sox have reportedly upped their bid for Juan Soto

While some figures have been thrown around in previous reporting. Speier reported Thursday that the Red Sox have "upped their bid for the slugger to $600 million in recent days." Boston is clearly in the mix for Soto, but will their offer be enough with other deep-pocketed teams also lurking?

The Mets may go above and beyond for Juan Soto

The driving force behind Boston's request for an additional meeting with Soto and company is the New York Mets.

"The Mets and owner Steve Cohen loom large. The Sox are aware of rumors that Cohen told Boras he would go $50 million beyond any other team's highest offer," wrote Speier. "Whether accurate or not, the perception of Cohen's willingness to spend to such heights lords over the bidding and how teams approach it.

"For that reason, the Red Sox have expressed interest in an additional meeting in which Boras and Soto would identify a price that would get a deal done. It's unknown if such a meeting has been or will be granted," added Speier.

That willingness to go well above any offer may give the Mets the final call from Boras when all offers have been submitted, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said on Thursday's Fair Territory. In addition to the Mets and the Red Sox, the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly among the finalists to sign Soto.

Baseball's Winter Meetings begin in Dallas on Monday, and Soto is expected to sign before the meetings conclude on Thursday.