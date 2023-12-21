West Bridgewater man who lives at day care arrested for child pornography

WEST BRIDGEWATER - A West Bridgewater man who rents a room at a home registered as a day care is under arrest, accused of receiving child pornography.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Juan Levano was exchanging child pornography on several internet groups.

The owner of the home where Levano lived says he did not work at the residential day care and did not have any contact with children. The state says the day care program has voluntarily closed pending the results of the investigation.

Levano was charged with one count of receipt of child pornography. He was arrested Wednesday morning and remains in federal custody following an initial appearance in court.

According to the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, Levano admitted to being a member of several groups on a chat application that exchanged child pornography. Levano allegedly had more than 100 video and image files stored on his phone, most of which depict child pornography.

Electronics taken from his room are now being analyzed by investigators.

The charge of receipt of child pornography provides for a sentence of at least five years and up to 20 years in prison.