Man charged with running illegal dentist's office out of Massachusetts convenience store

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MILFORD - A man is facing charges after police said he ran an illegal dentist's office out of a convenience store in Milford.

Police said Maria Magdalena Guaman-Castro, who owns Alternativa Convenience Store on Main Street, rented a room in the rear of the store to Juan Hermida Munoz. There, Munoz allegedly provided dental services, including cleanings, exams, tooth extractions and anesthetics. Munoz is not Board Certified and isn't licensed to practice medicine in the United States.

Munoz has been charged with unauthorized practice of medicine and unauthorized practice of dentistry. Guaman-Castro was also arrested and charged with conspiracy.

First published on September 24, 2023 / 5:53 PM

