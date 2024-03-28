Celtics may get Jrue Holiday back Thursday night against the Hawks

BOSTON -- The Celtics may get Jrue Holiday back in the lineup Thursday night as they look to return to their winning ways against the Hawks in Atlanta. Holiday is listed as questionable for Thursday's tilt after participating in Wednesday's practice.

That's progress for Holiday, who missed the last five games with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder that he suffered back on March 17. He had been listed as "doubtful" on Boston's injury reports, so the questionable tag is big step toward his return.

Boston is looking to bounce back after blowing a 30-point lead in Atlanta on Monday night, and the return of the veteran guard would certainly help. (It should be noted that Derrick White also didn't play Monday, but that is still no excuse for losing a giant lead to the lowly Hawks.) Holiday recently explained his injury as a "dead arm," and the Celtics have taken an uber-cautious approach with the veteran guard.

Boston has already locked up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and other than clinching the top overall seed, the team doesn't have much to play for leading up to the playoffs. Health is the real priority for the Celtics over the final 10 games of the regular season, but the team also needs to make sure that players aren't rusty when the postseason does arrive.

If cleared, Holiday should log some minutes to make sure the shoulder is good to go, and then take a seat on the bench. Holiday and his two-way impact is way to important for the Celtics to be pushing him over the next two weeks.

Holiday has sacrificed his own personal numbers since arriving in Boston, but has averaged 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists for the season. He's shot 48.5 percent from the floor and has been excellent from downtown, hitting 44.5 percent of his 3-point attempts, while playing excellent defense on the other end of the floor.