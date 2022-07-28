Bruce Arena confirms Jozy Altidore's loan to Puebla of Liga MX

FOXBORO -- Jozy Altidore will not be suiting up for the Revolution the rest of the season. New England sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena confirmed that the forward will be loaned to Club Puebla of Liga MX on Thursday.

The loan will last until January and was initiated by Altidore, Arena told reporters during his Zoom call following Thursday's training session.

Altidore reunited with Arena, his former national team coach, over the offseason when he signed a three-year deal with the Revs after he was bought out by Toronto FC. But the 32-year-old has struggled to crack the New England lineup, starting just four MLS matches.

Altidore has just one goal on the season. He is now heading to Puebla in hopes of getting more consistent playing time.

