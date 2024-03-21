Man convicted of killing Boston Police officer in 1993 arrested for robbery in Rhode Island

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A man who was convicted of killing a Boston police officer more than 30 years ago was arrested in Rhode Island Thursday after he allegedly robbed a woman outside a bank.

North Providence Police said 60-year-old Joshua McCullough punched a woman in the chest outside the Citizens Bank on Charles Street Tuesday night and stole a deposit bag from her. There was $12,665 in the bag, according to police. The woman was making a deposit for her employer.

Joshua McCullough North Providence Police Department

McCullough was arrested Thursday morning after police identified him as the suspect. They said the Jeep that was spotted leaving the scene was parked in his driveway.

Back on February 19, 1993, McCullough, then named Terrell Muhammad, shot and killed Boston Police officer Thomas Rose at a precinct while in custody for suspicion of theft. He was sentenced to 26 to 30 years in prison but was released in 2009 after serving only 15 years. He also served six years for manslaughter after shooting a Dorchester clerk in 1986.