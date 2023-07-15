Watch CBS News
Joshua Furtado pleads not guilty to string of shootings in Seekonk

SEEKONK - A man pleaded not guilty to several shootings in Seekonk that started with an alleged road rage incident.

Police said Joshua Furtado was chasing another car in his SUV when he shot at the car's rear window. He also allegedly opened fire at two other locations. No one was hit in any of the shootings.

After Furtado was arrested, investigators said they found ghost guns at his home.

