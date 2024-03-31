Worcester boy delivers hundreds of Easter baskets to children experiencing homelessness

WORCESTER - A Worcester 12-year-old spent Easter Sunday delivering hundreds of Easter baskets to babies and children experiencing homelessness in Massachusetts.

WBZ TV has been following Josh Sowden, who started the project four years ago after he got the idea when visiting his aunt in a homeless shelter. It took on a personal meaning too, when Josh and his family ended up experiencing homelessness themselves for a few months.

Josh Sowden delivers Easter baskets to children experiencing homelessness on March 31, 2024. CBS Boston

With newfound determination, Josh said he wanted to continue to give back, especially after seeing how many people reached out to help him and his family. Thanks to his hard work, generous donations that poured in from across the country and new support from the Worcester Railers hockey team, Josh was able to make and deliver more than 300 baskets for babies and children this year.

Josh was joined by Railers mascot Trax as he delivered baskets on Sunday.