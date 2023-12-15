"See it experience it"; Jose Mateo Ballet Theatre hosts affordable production of Nutcracker

"See it experience it"; Jose Mateo Ballet Theatre hosts affordable production of Nutcracker

"See it experience it"; Jose Mateo Ballet Theatre hosts affordable production of Nutcracker

By Debbi Klein

BOSTON - In Massachusetts and across the country, The Nutcracker is a holiday tradition.

While it can be very expensive to take the entire family to see some productions, there are many ballet companies in the area, offering more affordable options.

Among them is Jose Mateo Ballet Theatre, based out of Cambridge and Dorchester, staging The Nutcracker for their 36th year.

This year, the company has a total of 13 performances through Christmas Eve at the Strand Theatre in Dorchester.

Tickets start at just $25.

Magdalena Gyftopoulos, the Administrator and Dorchester studio Principal tells us the organization was founded on the idea that ballet should be accessible to everyone.

"It's been part of the mission, basically to make sure that people can get to the ballet. See it, experience it, dance it as well," she said.

Every season, more than 100 children between the ages of seven and eighteen, join professional dancers in the production.

Amy Chan, a former student who went on to become a professional, says there's nothing like seeing the ballet live.

"I think coming and actually watching stage even if you're up in if you're not in the orchestra seats, even if you're up on the balcony, you get the full view. So I think that's like a very exciting thing," Amy said.

Several other companies wrap up their Nutcracker productions this weekend, and there are still some affordable seats available.

Commonwealth Ballet performs in Acton.

Dance Prism will stage their production in Andover.

Mass Ballet is at Framingham State, and for a little twist on the classic, you may want to check out The Urban Nutcracker at the Shubert Theater in Boston.