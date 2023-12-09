Watch CBS News
Local News

Jordan Knight talks New Kids on the Block summer tour, shares appetizers from his restaurants

By Tiffany Chan

/ CBS Boston

Jordan Knight talks New Kids on the Block summer tour, shares appetizers from his restaurants
Jordan Knight talks New Kids on the Block summer tour, shares appetizers from his restaurants 04:05

BOSTON - New Kids on the Block is bringing a bit of magic and nostalgia to New England next summer.

Inspired by their 1990 tour with the same name, "Magic Summer" will bring some boy band fun to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield in August.

Singer Jordan Knight stopped by WBZ TV to ring in the excitement and to share some appetizers from his restaurants Novara and Abby Park located in Milton, MA.

Tiffany Chan
Chan-2022.jpg

Tiffany Chan is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on December 9, 2023 / 10:35 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.