Jordan Knight talks New Kids on the Block summer tour, shares appetizers from his restaurants

BOSTON - New Kids on the Block is bringing a bit of magic and nostalgia to New England next summer.

Inspired by their 1990 tour with the same name, "Magic Summer" will bring some boy band fun to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield in August.

Singer Jordan Knight stopped by WBZ TV to ring in the excitement and to share some appetizers from his restaurants Novara and Abby Park located in Milton, MA.