Jon Heyman reports Red Sox "in heavy discussions" with Xander Bogaerts, one day after goofing Aaron Judge news

BOSTON -- Shooters shoot.

On Tuesday, MLB reporter Jon Heyman tweeted out that Aaron Judge -- well, "Arson Judge" -- "appears headed to the Giants." Within minutes, Heyman had to pull back that report, saying the Giants had not yet heard on Judge.

"My apologies for jumping the gun," Heyman tweeted.

Heyman and the baseball world woke up on Wednesday to learn that Judge had decided to re-sign with the New York Yankees.

Such a misfire is certainly embarrassing for a reporter, but Heyman was back at it on Wednesday, undeterred. And he dropped a rather interesting nugget as it pertains to the Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts.

"Red Sox are in heavy discussions with star shortstop Xander Bogaerts," Heyman tweeted.

This could mean the Red Sox have finally gotten serious with Bogaerts after a full year of refusing to offer him a real deal. Bogaerts has stated time and time again that he wants to remain with the Red Sox, and he sure has seemed sincere when saying it. With potential backlash from fans for letting a homegrown star leave via free agency, it is possible that ownership has finally decided to open up the vault to keep Bogaerts in Boston.

Of course, it could also mean that Bogaerts' agent -- you know ... Scott Boras -- is using the media to add millions of dollars to offers from interested teams.

On the one hand, after Tuesday's debacle, one might rightly assume that Heyman wouldn't be cavalier about any such reporting a day later. On the other hand ... Tuesday's debacle also raises the possibility of a Wednesday debacle.

Red Sox fans and the rest of the baseball world may soon be seeing which of those scenarios is the case with Bogaerts sooner than later.