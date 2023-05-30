Johnny Depp's band postpones Boston, New Hampshire tour dates after star's "painful" injury

Johnny Depp returns to big screen at Cannes Johnny Depp returns to movie screen as Cannes Film Festival kicks off 04:27

BOSTON - Johnny Depp's all-star band Hollywood Vampires is delaying a trip to New England after the actor suffered a "painful" injury.

Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen were scheduled to play the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday and the Wang Theatre in Boston on Wednesday.

"Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel," the band said in a statement.

Depp said in an Instagram post that he has a fractured ankle.

"Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time," Depp wrote. "To that end, the guys and I are very sorry to miss you in New Hampshire, Boston and New York."

The Boston show has been rescheduled to July 28, followed by the New Hampshire show on July 29.

Depp recently appeared at the Cannes Film Festival to promote a new French film, and told the press he has "no further need for Hollywood." Most recently, Depp was in the headlines after suing his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard, for defamation. Heard alleged that Depp abused her — an allegation Depp claimed hurt his ability to get work. The jury largely sided with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star in the case, awarding him $10.35 million last June, while Heard was awarded $2 million in a counterclaim.