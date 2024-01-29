Millis man faces federal charges after he allegedly threatened to blow up Attleboro synagogue

ATTLEBORO - A man from Millis is now facing federal charges for allegedly threatening the Jewish community.

John Reardon was already in custody. Now police say he left voicemail messages threatening to bomb an Attleboro synagogue and kill members of the temple.

Federal prosecutors said Reardon also threatened another synagogue and Jewish organization leaving a message that referenced the war between Israel and Hamas.

"The allegations here about the series of threats Mr. Reardon made against the Jewish community are deeply disturbing and reflect the increasing torrent of antisemitism across our country and right here in Massachusetts. The numbers do not lie — incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia are spiking," said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

The charge of using a facility of interstate commerce to threaten a person or place with harm via an explosive is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

