Man charged with leaving threatening voicemails to Massachusetts synagogue

ATTLEBORO - A Millis man is under arrest after police said he made threats to a synagogue in Attleboro.

Police said 59-year-old John Reardon left a threatening voicemail to the Agudas Achim Synagogue Thursday morning. An employee allegedly heard the voicemail being left and called 911.

John Reardon Attleboro Police Department

The voicemail allegedly included references to genocide, bombing places of worship and killing children. Police said they quickly traced the calls to Reardon but didn't say how.

Reardon was arrested in Wrentham and charged with uttering threats to kill, making a bomb threat and civil rights violations. He's being held pending a dangerousness hearing.

