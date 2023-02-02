Watch CBS News
John Mulaney taping comedy special at Boston Symphony Hall

BOSTON - Comedian John Mulaney is filming his next comedy special in Boston.

He'll be performing three shows at Symphony Hall on February 25 and February 26 as part of his "From Scratch" tour. 

Mulaney sold at 21 shows at the Wilbur in 2021.

Tickets went on sale Thursday morning - and there was a long virtual line of fans waiting to secure their seats. 

First published on February 2, 2023 / 11:07 AM

