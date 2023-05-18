Nephew charged with shooting uncle to death at Derry, NH seafood restaurant
DERRY, N.H. - A 27-year-old man is accused of shooting his uncle to death at a restaurant in Derry, New Hampshire Wednesday evening.
Candia resident John Kratz was arrested for the murder of John Krantz Jr., a 64-year-old from Sandown, Attorney General John Formella said.
Police responded just before 6 p.m. to the shooting at the Lobster Claw II on Main Street where the elder Kratz had been shot. He was taken to a Manchester hospital and later pronounced dead.
Kratz is charged with one count of second degree murder. He's set to be arraigned Thursday in Rockingham County Superior Court.
