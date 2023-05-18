Watch CBS News
Local News

Nephew charged with shooting uncle to death at Derry, NH seafood restaurant

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

DERRY, N.H. - A 27-year-old man is accused of shooting his uncle to death at a restaurant in Derry, New Hampshire Wednesday evening. 

Candia resident John Kratz was arrested for the murder of John Krantz Jr., a 64-year-old from Sandown, Attorney General John Formella said.

Police responded just before 6 p.m. to the shooting at the Lobster Claw II on Main Street where the elder Kratz had been shot. He was taken to a Manchester hospital and later pronounced dead.

Kratz is charged with one count of second degree murder. He's set to be arraigned Thursday in Rockingham County Superior Court.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 12:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.