Researchers study the science behind shaking presents

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - Kids and adults alike often shake a present to guess what might be inside. Turns out we can easily figure out exactly what they're up to.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins asked 500 people to watch two videos in which someone picks up a box full of objects and shakes it around.  

One shows a person shaking a box to figure out the number of items inside.  

The other shows someone shaking a box to figure out the shape of the objects inside.  

Within a few seconds, almost all of the study participants were able to figure out who was shaking for the number and who was shaking for shape. 

Researchers say even though it takes numerous mental calculations to determine what someone else is trying to learn from their environment, we can do it almost instantaneously.  

They say these findings could help inform the development of AI systems, for example, creating a store robot that can see a customer and guess exactly what they're looking for.

First published on December 11, 2023 / 5:55 PM EST

