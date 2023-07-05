John Berylson, owner of London soccer club Millwall FC, killed in Falmouth crash

FALMOUTH – A 70-year-old man killed in a crash in Falmouth Tuesday has been identified as John Berylson, the owner of a London soccer team.

Berylson was the owner of Millwall Football Club.

"John's sudden and tragic passing will unquestionable impact all those who were fortunate to have known him," the club said in a statement Wednesday. "He was a truly great man, incredibly devoted to his family, and a person of such remarkable generosity, warmth and kindness. He lived a stories life, one of colour and joy, and was infinitely thoughtful of others with an endless desire to share his immense knowledge and experiences to help people."

The team has been paying tribute to Berylson on social media.

Falmouth police said Berylson, a Wellesley resident, was driving his 2019 Range Rover south on Sippewissett Road when he lost control on a curve and rolled over into a ravine.

The vehicle came to a stop against a tree.

A deadly crash in Falmouth on July 4, 2023. Falmouth Police

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Berylson is survived by his wife, Amy, and three children, Jennifer, James and Elizabeth.