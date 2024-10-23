Joe Mazzulla gave a bloody good answer when asked about kissing the TD Garden floor

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics did not miss a beat in Tuesday night's season-opening win over the Knicks, and head coach Joe Mazzulla is already in mid-season form when it comes to his oddball answers to the media.

Before his Celtics crushed the Knicks to the tune of 132-109 at TD Garden, Mazzulla and his team collected their 2024 NBA Championship rings and raised a new banner to the rafters. The quirky head coach received a rousing ovation when he was introduced during the pre-game ceremony, and kissed the famous parquet floor before he grabbed his ring.

After the game, Mazzulla was asked about smooching the floor. And given his tendency to give anything but ordinary answers, he was also asked what the floor tasted like.

Mazzulla did not disappoint with his response.

"Blood," said Mazzulla. "I mean, I wish it did."

Yep, that's our Joe Mazzulla.

Why did Joe Mazzulla kiss the TD Garden floor before getting his ring?

Earlier in his time at the postgame podium, Mazzulla discussed the significance of the Garden floor. He said that kissing the floor was a special moment and a way for him to express himself to past Celtics greats.

"The parquet, that's where the blood, sweat and tears of the greats (have been). So I don't get to go out there and dive on the floor for loose balls," he said. "I'd love to or do any of that.

"So that was a way to express the passion and the gratitude that I have for our team, for the people that have come before and for what it means to be a Celtic," he continued. "So there's no place better than the city and the team and just being in the arena with the people. That was important."

Joe Mazzulla said the championship rings are "too big"

Boston's championship rings are, to put it lightly, pretty epic. They're covered in diamonds and the top comes off to reveal even more incredible features.

It's an amazing way for Celtics players and coaches to carry memories of their 2024 championship wherever they go. But don't expect to see Mazzulla wearing the ring when he heads out to pick up a Del's Lemonade in the offseason.

"When I got the ring, I don't know, I just think it's too big," he said postgame. "I don't know why it's so big and I'm never going to wear it. But it's cool to have was kind of what I thought."