Joe Mazzulla and his Celtics staff will coach Team Giannis at NBA All-Star Game

BOSTON -- There is going to be a lot of gum chewed at the NBA All-Star Game this year. Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla and his Boston staff will coach Team Giannis at next month's All-Star game, the NBA announced Monday night.

Mazzulla, who was thrust into the head-coaching job in Boston in place of the suspended Ime Udoka, has had the Celtics on a roll over the last three-plus months. Boston owns the best record in the NBA at 36-15, has the best point differential at plus-5.5, and ranks third in points per game at 117.8.

Not too shabby for a guy who had never been a head coach before. All of that has earned Mazzulla and his staff the honor of coaching at the All-Star Game, which will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Mazzulla won't be alone at the festivities. Last week, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was voted in as an All-Star starter for the first time in his career. Jaylen Brown will likely be announced as an All-Star reserve later this week. Hopefully, Mazulla brings plenty of bubble gum for everyone.

This marks just the third time in the last 24 years that a first-year NBA head coach will guide an All-Star team. Mazzulla is the eighth coach in Celtics history to helm an All-Star squad, joining Brad Stevens (2017), Doc Rivers (2008, 2011), Chris Ford (1991), K.C. Jones (1984-1987), Bill Fitch (1982), Tom Heinsohn (1972-1974, 1976) and Red Auerbach (1957-1967).