Joe Castiglione announces retirement after 2024 Red Sox season

BOSTON -- After serving as the radio voice of the Boston Red Sox for over four decades, Hall of Famer Joe Castiglione announced Sunday that he is retiring at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Castiglione has been calling Red Sox games on the radio since 1983, and his 42-season tenure with the franchise is the longest of any play-by-play announcer in the team's history. His iconic voice called the final outs in each of Boston's four World Series victories from 2004-2018.

The Red Sox will pay tribute to his career prior to the final regular season game at Fenway Park on September 29.

"After 42 seasons with the Red Sox and more than 6,500 games, I have decided it's time to retire from a regular broadcast schedule," Castiglione said in a release announcing his retirement. "While I feel I am at the pinnacle of my career, have been blessed to call four World Championships, and received the Ford C. Frick Award from the Hall of Fame in July while working for the greatest franchise in sports, it's time to spend more time with Jan, my bride of almost 53 years, my kids, and grandkids."

Castiglione will remain part of the Red Sox family in an honorary ambassador role, and he even hinted that he could be called in for a game broadcast "when the need arises."

"While I will miss the daily interactions with baseball people and talking to the fans of Red Sox Nation, I think this is the right decision for my family and myself," Castiglione said in Sunday's release.

Castiglione was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2014, and Fenway Park's home radio booth was officially named the "Joe Castiglione Booth" in 2022. Castiglione received the Ford C. Frick Award in 2024, a prestigious honor given annually by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum for excellence in broadcasting.