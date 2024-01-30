Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona named a finalist for this year's Salute To Soldiers Award

BOSTON -- While the 2023 season was a disappointing one for the Patriots, at least one New England player may take home one of the NFL's most prestigious awards. Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona has been been named a finalist for this year's Salute to Service Award.

Each team submitted a nominee for the award, which is given by the USAA and NFL to the individual who best demonstrates support for the military community. Cardona certainly fits that bill, and is a finalist along with Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Cardona just wrapped up his ninth season with the Patriots, who initially drafted him in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of the Naval Academy. He juggled his duties with the Patriots and a full-time job in the Navy as a rookie, and in 2017, Cardona was promoted to lieutenant junior grade.

Cardona is now a junior officer of Maritime Security Squadron 8, where he oversees the logistical needs of 500 sailors. He deployed with his unit to Djibouti, Africa this offseason.

While he's usually in his Patriots uniform at Gillette Stadium, Cardona is also in his Naval uniform quite often, as he's presided over more than a dozen re-enlistment and retirement ceremonies at the home of the Patriots. Tuesday's release to announce this year's Salute To Service Award finalists also highlighted several other instances where Cardona served the military community this season:

-Cardona recently joined the board of the Military Family Advisory Network, a nonprofit organization that provides vital support to military families facing hardships.

-Following a fire at Joint Base Cape Cod, Cardona personally visited with affected military families. He also led a toy collection drive to help replace items lost in the inferno.

-Cardona led several free football clinics for military children at various bases across New England, including Hanscom Air Force Base and Naval Station Newport.

-Cardona has personally delivered new bicycles to military families and helped complete a new home for a wounded veteran.

-Cardona has actively participated in events like Brothers of Life at Gillette Stadium, an annual gathering hosted by the Kraft family that brings together wounded Israeli soldiers and American counterparts.

This year's Salute to Service Award recipient will be recognized at the NFL Honors on Feb. 8, which will air on CBS and NFL Network, in addition to streaming on Paramount+. The USAA will contribute $25,000 in the award recipient's honor to the official aid societies representing each of the military branches.