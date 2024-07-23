Will Joe Biden supporters in New Hampshire back Kamala Harris?

SALEM, NH - As Democratic support consolidates around Vice President Kamala Harris, Granite Staters are now weighing whether they want her to be the next President of the United States.

"Honestly, it's just, it's a lot," one voter in Bedford told WBZ.

"I honestly feel like we need to have a bigger pool to choose from," another said.

Poll showed Trump ahead after debate

Less than a month ago, the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm's College conducted a post-debate poll finding former President Donald Trump two points ahead of President Joe Biden among Granite State voters. But a political sea change has happened since then. There was the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania and Sunday, President Biden bowed out the race.

Now, voters in the swing state of New Hampshire are left weighing their options.

One voter is 85-year-old Louis Martel, a lifelong Democrat. Just two weeks ago, he said he did not want to see Biden leave.

"I'd like to keep him right where he is," Martel said at the time.

Martel says he is now prepared to back Harris because President Biden endorsed her.

"Well, he likes Kamala Harris and he's going support Kamala Harris for president, and I think I like his choice. The question is, is she capable of beating you know who?" Martel said.

Harris could see bump in next poll

Neil Levesque, the Executive Director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics says it is possible that Harris will see an enthusiasm bump in the next New Hampshire poll, but it is too soon to make that measurement.

"I think we're going to take the temperature really in the coming week or so but remember in the next couple of weeks there are pivot points in politics. Who she picks as a vice-presidential candidate, that's one," Levesque said. "This is a more suburban area. Lot of middle-class folks here. And so, I think she needs to make that kind of an appeal to those types of voters."