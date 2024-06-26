Keller: What Biden, Trump need to avoid in first 2024 debate

Keller: What Biden, Trump should do in first 2024 debate

Keller: What Biden, Trump should do in first 2024 debate

Keller: What Biden, Trump should do in first 2024 debate

The opinions expressed below are Jon Keller's, not those of WBZ, CBS News or Paramount Global.

BOSTON - When President Biden and former President Donald Trump face off in Atlanta Thursday night, it will be a high-risk moment for both men.

"How should I handle him?" Trump asked an audience the other night as he geared up for his first 2024 debate with Biden. "Should I be tough and nasty and just say you're the worst president in history? Or should I be nice and calm and let him speak?"

Another way of putting it: should Trump meet expectations when they debate, or try to exceed them?

What each candidate needs to steer clear of

Trump must try to avoid another debacle like their first encounter four years ago, when his constant interruptions set Biden up for one of the few lines that debate is remembered for: "Will you shut up man?"

As for Biden, he "doesn't need to defend his record," supporter Jamie Raskin, the Democratic congressman from Maryland said the other day on CNN. "He just needs to articulate his record."

It is unlikely that positive spin from Biden on issues where he lags behind Trump in voter confidence, like the economy or immigration, will make much of a dent. That might work when they meet again in September, if progress on those issues is being clearly made.

But for now, Biden must avoid getting bogged down on topics where he's on the defensive and, instead force Trump to play to his far-right supporters and repeat gaffes like the moment in the first 2020 debate where, after being challenged to denounce white supremacist groups, told the Proud Boys "stand back and stand by."

The more this debate focuses on January 6th, the better for Biden.

After that initial debate four years ago, the favorability gap between Biden and Trump swung in favor of Biden by seven points. But if he can avoid taking Biden's bait and delivers a more measured performance, Trump could take a bunch of air out of the core Democratic strategy of casting Trump as a threat to democracy.