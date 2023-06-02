Watch CBS News
Annual Jimmy Fund 'Scooper Bowl' opens at Patriot Place for 2 days

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

FOXBORO - The annual Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl kicks off Friday at Patriot Place in Foxboro.

This is the 40th anniversary of the world's largest all-you-can-eat ice cream festival. Dozens of flavors will be available to try from favorite brands like Ben & Jerry's, Hood, Alec's Ice Cream and Bliss Microcreamery. There will also be non-dairy and plant-based offerings available. 

The festival will run from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children 5 to 12 years old.

And for those over 21, there's Scoop at Night on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets include unlimited ice cream, live entertainment and games, plus two drink tickets. 

Since the Scooper Bowl first began, it's raised more than $7 million for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

June 2, 2023

