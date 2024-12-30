Boston Habitat for Humanity CEO remembers Jimmy Carter as "a towering figure"

BOSTON - As America mourns the loss of former President Jimmy Carter, those who got the chance to work with him are remembering his legacy after he left office.

President Carter was known for his work with the nonprofit organization Habitat for Humanity. The former president made an impact on the lives of thousands of people across the globe by providing them housing.

"It really embodied I think who he was," said real estate developer Bruce Percelay, who became friends with President Carter when he served as chair for Habitat for Humanity Greater Boston. "Providing housing for people in need, providing opportunities for people who don't have housing otherwise, and communities getting together to swing a hammer to help your neighbor."

Percelay had the chance to tour President Carter's home in Georgia, spending time with the former president away from the cameras and flashing lights. He said that Carter was not the typical mold of a politician, calling him a genuine, humble man. "He was not the kind of person that you would necessarily expect to be president," he said.

Carter's work impacted thousands of people

President and CEO for Habitat for Humanity Greater Boston, James Kostaras, has spent the last day reflecting on the legacy of the 39th President of the United States.

"President Carter was really a towering figure in the movement to recognize housing as a basic human right," said Kostaras. "It is really hard to overstate the impact of his work in the lives of thousands of people."

President Carter worked alongside over 100,000 volunteers in 14 countries to build over 4,300 homes for people in need according to Habitat for Humanity.