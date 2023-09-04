Jimmy Buffett died from rare form of skin cancer called Merkel cell carcinoma

Jimmy Buffett died from Merkel cell carcinoma, here's how to protect yourself from it

Jimmy Buffett died from Merkel cell carcinoma, here's how to protect yourself from it

Jimmy Buffett died from Merkel cell carcinoma, here's how to protect yourself from it

BOSTON - The tributes keep pouring in for legendary singer Jimmy Buffett. Buffett died Friday at the age of 76, from a very rare form of skin cancer, called Merkel cell carcinoma.

Dr. David Miller is the director of the Merkel Cell Center at Mass General Cancer Center.

"About 85% of the times I'm pretty confident it's a skin cancer. About 15% of the time we get a diagnosis of Merkel cell carcinoma, we don't know where it starts from so it's complicated," Dr. Miller said.

He says the Merkel cell impacts 2,500 people a year. It affects older men more than women, especially those with lighter skin, and can be deadly if not caught early.

"Early-stage disease can be treated with surgery and can be cured. Later stages however, the disease can be aggressive and can be deadly for our patients," Dr. Miller said.

Doctors say what makes this rare skin cancer more complicated is that there is no hallmark presenting feature or symptom. One key preventative measure people can take is limited their direct exposure to the sun.

Dr. Michelle Nguyen of Tufts Dermatology says 20% of Merkel cell cases are related to sunlight exposure.

"That means wearing your sunscreen every day SPF 30 or higher, hats, protective clothing and avoiding a lot of excessive outdoor activities between the hours of 10 and 2, " Dr. Nguyen said.

Fighting back tears, J Alain Ferry lost his father-in-law John McGonagle to Merkel cell carcinoma in 2021.

"Having lost my own father to cancer when I was 18 I didn't have a father in my life, so he was my dad," Ferry said.

The family has been working hard to raise awareness about Merkel cell through their Race Cancer Foundation. Ferry says Jimmy Buffett's passing brings this disease center stage.

"I am grateful to family for letting the world know it was Merkel cell and you know for a moment, putting spotlight on this deadly skin cancer. I'm saddened that's how Jimmy Buffett had passed and you know hopefully the world knowing about it will direct more funding," Ferry said