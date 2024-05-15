Jim Montgomery has seen enough embellishment from the Florida Panthers

BOSTON -- Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery has seen enough acting from the Florida Panthers this postseason. During Tuesday night's Game 5 in Florida, Montgomery decided to put on a show of his own.

The Bruins kept their season alive with a 2-1 victory on Tuesday night, but like the previous four games of the series, Game 5 had its share of questionable calls on the ice. When Boston defenseman Mason Lohrei was sent to the box for a hooking penalty against Florida's Eetu Luostarinen in the second period, Montgomery made it clear that he disagreed with the call.

Luostarinen sold the penalty with a dive on the ice, and Montgomery then gave his best Luostarinen impression on the Boston bench, sending an exaggerated "dive" motion to the officials. To really hammer home his point, Montgomery then starting throwing his head back to recreated Luostarinen's flop.

Not bad. Could you imagine the performance he would have put on had Charlie McAvoy's game-winning goal been recalled after Florida challenged that there was goalie interference on the play? That would have been a very NSFW presentation from the B's head coach.

Earlier this week, Bruins GM Don Sweeney refused to bash officials because he didn't want to get fined by the league, and instead demanded transparency from the league following a controversial Game 4 win for Florida. Montgomery likewise didn't say anything bad about the officiating, but his actions Tuesday spoke a lot louder than any words.

Monty's acting job had him go viral on social media during Game 5, and he explained his theatrics after Boston's victory.

"Well, I just think in the league in general, the embellishment is going up. Players are getting better and better at grabbing their heads, snapping their heads back, getting hooked and going with the hook and jumping back," he said. "Used to be when I was growing up, Billy Barber was the guy that was known the best for it, drew a lot of penalties because of it. And I just think it makes it hard on the refs, you know? Because you don't know if a guy was really high-stuck or if he's just trying to get a call."

The Panthers were actually slapped with an embellishment call earlier in the game, after Anton Lundell did a little too much to sell a cross-check from Boston's Morgan Geekie. So there was some progress with the officials even before Montgomery's performance on the bench.

The penalties were pretty even throughout the night, with Boston whistled for five infractions while Florida was hit with four. The Bruins' fifth penalty on the night was all on them, as they were hit with a Too Many Men penalty in the third period for the sixth time this postseason.

The Bruins will look to stave off elimination again in Game 6 at TD Garden on Friday night. We'll see if the officials pay extra attention to any potential sell jobs by the Panthers, or if Montgomery will have to put on an encore in front of Boston fans.