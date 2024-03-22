Jim Montgomery "surprised, disappointed" in Bruins getting outcompeted by Rangers

BOSTON -- In terms of the standings, the Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL. The New York Rangers, just one point behind them, might have something to say about that.

With a 5-2 win (after two empty-net goals) on Thursday night at TD Garden, the Rangers completed a season sweep of the Bruins, having already beaten them at Madison Square Garden on Thanksgiving weekend and winning an overtime game in Boston in mid-December. After outscoring the Bruins 14-7 in those three matchups, the Rangers will be armed with plenty of confidence if they end up meeting Boston in the conference finals.

For now, though, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery came away from Thursday's game feeling let down by his players getting outcompeted by the Rangers.

"They checked really well. I don't think we checked well enough," Montgomery said. "I don't think we competed hard enough on pucks."

When asked if that surprised him, given the caliber of opponent in the building, Montgomery answered in the affirmative.

"Yes," he said. "Surprised, disappointed."

When a reporter offered a potential excuse of being tired, Montgomery shot it down.

"We should not be tired," he said. "And I don't think it's a reflection of their defense. Should be able to gain middle ice a lot. We just weren't attacking it."

The Bruins tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period, when Justin Brazeau scored from the doorstep off a loose puck in the crease. But the Rangers answered back immediately, scoring 40 seconds later to regain the lead, which they'd never relinquish. Montgomery noticed the lack of pushback in the minutes that followed that Adam Fox goal.

"I thought the next five minutes combined with that [goal], I felt life seep [out]," Montgomery said. "Because they did a real good job checking, and we didn't do a good job getting through their layers and fighting through it."

The Bruins also had an 0-for-3 night on the power play, prompting Montgomery to offer criticism of the top unit.

"It's not just been tonight, right? Our second unit has maybe scored eight of our last 10 power-play goals," he said. "So, you know, we'll look at the film, we'll get better."

Despite the disappointment, Montgomery seemingly made it clear that this was a bad night and not an indication of a greater issue.

"I think there's been times in the other games where I didn't like it. But overall I've been pretty happy here in the last two, three weeks," he said. "We have 97 points because we're a good hockey team."

The Bruins -- who had won three straight and five of their last six before Thursday -- now head on a heavy-duty road trip, which will send them to six cities over 13 days, beginning Saturday in Philadelphia. Five of their six opponents currently hold playoff spots, and the one that doesn't -- Washington -- sits just three points out of the second wild card in the East and four points out of third place in the Metropolitan Division. That is to say, there won't be any easy points to be found on the six-game trip that awaits.

For Jeremy Swayman, who allowed three goals on 29 shots on Thursday and has a .902 save percentage since the start of February, the trip represents an opportunity.

"You know, I have no doubt in this team. There's no doubt in this locker room," Swayman said. "And again, when we lose, when we win, there's opportuntiies to grow, experiences gained. And we're gonna do that on this road trip. So yeah, we're looking forward to it."