Jim Montgomery rips into Bruins, doesn't see a team that is "ready for the playoffs"

BOSTON -- Displeased with what he was seeing on the ice, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery spent a good chunk of Monday's practice session yelling at his players. Then he brought that frustration to the media.

Montgomery was not a happy camper on Monday, still reeling from Boston's last two times out on the ice. After closing out a homestand with a disheartening 5-2 loss to the Rangers last Thursday, the Bruins began their six-game road trip with a frustrating 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

It's not the way a team wants to play with just 10 games remaining until the playoffs. And given last season's postseason disaster from the Bruins, the pressure is only going to get heavier when the playoffs do arrive.

So Montgomery is doing whatever it takes to get his team back on track. On Monday, it started with time on the practice ice ahead of Tuesday's tilt against the Panthers in Florida.

But just five minutes into the session, Montgomery was not pleased with the effort his players were giving.

"Wake the f--- up," Montgomery shouted at his players.

That colorful language didn't yield the results that Montgomery desired, so he then stopped the practice and made everyone skate sprints. Some rigorous 3-on-3 work followed, as Montgomery tried to inject some energy into the session.

The intensity and the compete level of the practice picked up after Montgomery's outburst, though he had a few more F-bombs for his players throughout the session.

"Sometimes I just like to stretch my vocal cords," he joked at the podium after practice.

But after a brief moment of having a little fun, Montgomery's mood soured again when he started to rattle off what put him in such a bad mood to begin with. The Bruins got off to another sluggish start on Saturday and entered the third period down 1-0. They tied the game early in the frame, only to give up a go-ahead goal five minutes later. And after Danton Heinen tied it again with less than four minutes to play, Tyler Foerster put the game-winner by Linus Ullmark with just 1:29 to play.

The lackluster effort he saw throughout Saturday's game had followed the Bruins back to Brighton.

"In all seriousness, I hated the way we finished the game in Philly. It was a good hockey game, with playoff intensity and physicality to it. But I don't think I've done a good enough job teaching the details and game management that we need," said Montgomery. "And then, we weren't prepared to practice today.

"I take responsibility for it, but there has to be some responsibility on the players too," Montgomery added.

Montgomery's outburst worked, as captain Brad Marchand said that he felt a different energy from everyone the rest of the way.

"Every day it's our job to be sharp and be on the ball, and we weren't today. It was a great reminder from Monty that expectations are high here. It was completely warranted, especially with the games we have coming up and where we are in the season," said Marchand. "Great job by him to notice that and keep us accountable. After that we were much better and competed at the level that is expected every day."

Now the Bruins have to make sure that carries over to game situations. Montgomery said that the team he saw in Philadelphia over the weekend is not a team ready for the rigors of NHL playoff hockey. He was upset over the number of odd-man rushes the Bruins gave up in the third period, and did not like the lack of physicality from his team.

"We saw some guys who didn't want to be the first on the puck," said Montgomery. "I don't think our team is ready yet for the playoffs. We have to continue to get tested and we're going to get tested."

That first test will come Tuesday night, and it will be a big one. Boston and Florida are currently tied atop the Atlantic Division with 97 points heading into Tuesday night's matchup, though the Panthers have a game in hand on the Bruins.