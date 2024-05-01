Jim Montgomery plans to be "pissed off" until puck drops for Game 6

BOSTON -- Most of the home fans in attendance at TD Garden on Tuesday night walked out of the arena feeling rather upset with what they had just witnessed in Game 5 between the Bruins and Maple Leafs. Boston head coach Jim Montgomery was right there with them -- and he anticipates remaining in that state of mind until Game 6 begins.

"I'm still pissed off from last night," Montgomery said Wednesday at Warrior Ice Arena, following the Bruins' optional skate. "Just being honest. I don't understand and don't accept our play last night. So I'm gonna be pissed off until the puck drops tomorrow night."

Fortunately for Montgomery, his team has responded well to challenges on the road in this series, winning Games 3 and 4 in Toronto to take a 3-1 series lead ahead of Tuesday night's dud on home ice. Though Montgomery complained about having to spend so much time in Toronto earlier in the series, he did say that teams can find it easier to focus while on the road.

"When you're on the road in the playoffs, you spend all your time together. It's so much easier to eliminate outside noise when you're on the road," Montgomery said. "And these guys are watching other playoff games together, they're going for meals together. We have team meals together. So it's a little easier to stay dialed in. And you're talking hockey a lot, right? Because there's nothing else on our minds. And you're with like-minded people."

And while Montgomery's primary feeling coming out of Game 5 was one of anger, Boston fans may be feeling more worried than anything, after watching the team let a 3-1 series lead slip away a year ago in the first round. While last year's collapse looms large for outsiders, Montgomery said he doesn't avoid discussing that disappointing end to last year's historic season.

"Yeah, I have no problem talking about last year. Because failing or having failures in life and not learning from them is when you can repeat stuff. And for me, it's picking yourself back up and talking and being honest with each other about where we're at and how we can get better," Montgomery said. "To me, it's the same thing when you don't prepare for a math test, and you bomb it. And then you do prepare for a math test. It teaches you how to prepare to have success. It's no different for us and what we're going through right now. And it's not different for any team that has been through this. If you look at the Red Sox for years, they overcame it in the end, right? And it's an attitude. It's between the ears. There's an attitude you need to have."