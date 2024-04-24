Watch CBS News
Jim Montgomery not happy with schedule for Bruins-Maple Leafs series

By Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- By virtue of earning seven more points in the standings over the course of the NHL's 82-game regular season, the Boston Bruins earned home-ice advantage for their first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. But the Bruins might not really feel like they're getting much of an advantage.

Thanks to the NHL's scheduling, the Bruins headed out to Toronto on Tuesday. And they won't be back home until Sunday, with the teams sitting idle for Thursday and Friday between Game 3 (Wednesday) and Game 4 (Saturday).

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery offered up some thoughts about that scheduling when speaking to the media on Wednesday.

"Like, I mean, I would've rather been here Thursday, Saturday, being honest with [you]," Montgomery said. "I think we're spending more time in Toronto than Toronto's spending in Boston. And we're the home team."

Indeed, the only extra day off in this series takes place this week, as the every-other-day schedule resumes after Saturday's game. And while the comforts of home shouldn't be discounted, the one extra day in Ontario shouldn't impact the Bruins too much when it comes to playing the games.

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

Michael Hurley is a digital sports producer at wbz.com. He's worked at WBZ for more than 10 years. Previously, he covered Boston sports for NESN.com.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 1:37 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

