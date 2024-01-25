Jim Montgomery was not happy with the Bruins' costly defensive breakdown against Hurricanes

BOSTON -- The Bruins had an excellent chance to add another signature win to their resume on Wednesday night. Instead, one defensive breakdown late in the game has head coach Jim Montgomery feeling disappointed with his first-place team.

The Bruins entered the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes down 2-0. But a pair of Brad Marchand goals pulled Boston even and completely shifted momentum of the game. The Bruins were now the aggressor and looked destined for a comeback. The TD Garden crowd was ready to blow the roof off the building.

But defenseman Hampus Lindholm was a bit too aggressive with just a few minutes left to play. After David Pastrnak fired a shot on net, Lindholm pinched into the offensive zone to try and get the rebound. But the puck had already found its way to Carolina's Brent Burns, and Lindholm's over-eagerness allowed Burns to pass up ice to start a 3-on-1 heading toward Boston's goal.

Brandon Carlo was left on an island, eventually leading to a breakaway for Jordan Martinook, who took full advantage and beat Linus Ullmark with 2:27 left to put the Hurricanes on top 3-2. Carolina hung on for the win, snapping Boston's five-game winning streak.

Montgomery said his team played with "great desperation" to get back into the game in the third, only to have it squandered by an ill-advised decision.

"The game management at the end of the game was not good. That's what cost us the game," Montgomery said after the loss.

He did not call out Lindholm by name, but made it clear that the blue-liner should have played smarter in a tie game.

"The defenseman should not be pinching in. It's 2-2, there's a shot on net, we have to make sure we keep people in front of us," said Montgomery. "They ended up with what looked like a 2-on-1, and it became a breakaway."

The miscue cost the team at least one point in the standings.

"Points are valuable and it's a good lesson for us moving into the playoffs," he said. "The momentum is on our side, it's 2-2, the crowd's into it, the Garden's buzzing, but you can't lose our positioning and give up a breakaway."

It was an unfortunate turn for the Bruins and especially Lindholm, who has been playing well lately after a slow start to the season. The defenseman assisted on Marchand's first goal, giving him his ninth point over his last nine games. Lindholm was a plus-9 during Boston's five-game winning streak.

Montgomery took some of the blame as well, adding that that he's "not teaching well enough." He and the B's don't have time to dwell on Wednesday's loss, as they'll look to bounce back Thursday night against the Senators in Ottawa.