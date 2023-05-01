Watch CBS News
Local News

Dad rides bike from Florida to Massachusetts to raise money for ALS non-profit in Falmouth

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Dad rides bike from Florida to Massachusetts to raise money for ALS non-profit in Falmouth
Dad rides bike from Florida to Massachusetts to raise money for ALS non-profit in Falmouth 00:29

NORTHBOROUGH - A father who rode a bike from Florida to Massachusetts to raise money for ALS patients is back home in Northborough.

Jim Bruce pedaled 1,600 miles from Falmouth, Florida to Falmouth, Massachusetts and made 29 stops along the way to meet with families impacted by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Bruce lost his son Matt to the disease ten years ago. Since then, he's been fundraising for Compassionate Care ALS, a non-profit organization based in Falmouth, Mass.

Bruce's big ride raised more than $85,000 for the organization, which focuses on quality of life for ALS patients and provides support to their families. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 1, 2023 / 7:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.