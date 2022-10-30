First Lady Jill Biden visits NH to support Sen. Maggie Hassan

MANCHESTER, N.H. - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was in New Hampshire on Saturday to help drum up support for Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.

With just 10 days to go before the November midterm elections, the race between the incumbent and her Republican challenger Don Bolduc has tightened. Recent pilling has Hassan up by three-and-a-half points.

On Saturday, the first lady was urging voters not to sit on the sidelines

"You know, every election is important, but we know that in the midterms, it really could come down to just a handful of votes, just like Maggie referenced," Dr. Biden said. "What you do on November 8th won't just affect the course for the future of New Hampshire. You'll help decide the future of our country as well."

The first lady also praised Hassan's work in the Senate, insisting President Biden needs her help to keep his agenda on track.