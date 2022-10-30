Watch CBS News
Local News

First Lady Jill Biden visits NH to support Sen. Maggie Hassan

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MANCHESTER, N.H. - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was in New Hampshire on Saturday to help drum up support for Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.

20221029-sat0074-jill-biden-vosot-nh-democratic-event-paul-pelosi-assault-remarks-frame-11.jpg
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited New Hampshire on Saturday to support Sen. Maggie Hassan's campaign. CBS Boston

With just 10 days to go before the November midterm elections, the race between the incumbent and her Republican challenger Don Bolduc has tightened. Recent pilling has Hassan up by three-and-a-half points.

On Saturday, the first lady was urging voters not to sit on the sidelines

"You know, every election is important, but we know that in the midterms, it really could come down to just a handful of votes, just like Maggie referenced," Dr. Biden said. "What you do on November 8th won't just affect the course for the future of New Hampshire. You'll help decide the future of our country as well."

The first lady also praised Hassan's work in the Senate, insisting President Biden needs her help to keep his agenda on track.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 8:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.