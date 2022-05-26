Watch CBS News
Jif peanut butter salmonella concerns prompt more recalls

By CBSBoston.com Staff

More companies recall products containing Jif peanut butter
Several more companies are recalling grocery items because of the Jif peanut butter salmonella contamination concerns.

Among them:

Consumers who have these items should dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase.

The initial recall contained more than 45 types of Jif peanut butter that may have been contaminated with salmonella. Fourteen people were reported sick with salmonella, including one case in Massachusetts.

The CDC says the true number of illnesses is probably higher.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Older people, young children, and those with weakened immune systems can be more susceptible to severe illness.  

May 26, 2022

