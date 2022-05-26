Jif peanut butter salmonella concerns prompt more recalls
Several more companies are recalling grocery items because of the Jif peanut butter salmonella contamination concerns.
Among them:
- Fudgeamentals of Melville, New York, is recalling fudge made with Jif.
- Fresh Del Monte is recalling fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products containing Jif peanut butter dip.
- Walnut Creek, Ohio-based Coblentz Chocolate Co. is recalling several peanut butter products linked with the Jif recall.
- Garden Cut LLC of Indianapolis is recalling apple wedges and celery bites sold with peanut butter.
- Mary's Harvest Fresh Foods of Portland, Oregon is recalling celery and apple peanut butter cups.
- Cargill is recalling certain snacks sold online and through the Wilbur Chocolate store in Lititz, Pennsylvania.
- Plymouth, Minnesota-based Taher is recalling Fresh Seasons Power Packs that contain Jif.
Consumers who have these items should dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase.
The initial recall contained more than 45 types of Jif peanut butter that may have been contaminated with salmonella. Fourteen people were reported sick with salmonella, including one case in Massachusetts.
The CDC says the true number of illnesses is probably higher.
Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Older people, young children, and those with weakened immune systems can be more susceptible to severe illness.
