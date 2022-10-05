Window washer falls from JFK Library in Boston
BOSTON – A window washer was hurt Wednesday morning when they fell at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester.
It happened around 10:30 a.m.
Boston Police said the extent of the worker's injuries is not yet known.
Massachusetts State Police have been notified of the incident, and Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden is responding to the scene.
No further information is currently available.
