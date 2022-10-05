Watch CBS News
Local News

Window washer falls from JFK Library in Boston

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON – A window washer was hurt Wednesday morning when they fell at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester.

It happened around 10:30 a.m.

Boston Police said the extent of the worker's injuries is not yet known.

Massachusetts State Police have been notified of the incident, and Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden is responding to the scene.

No further information is currently available.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 10:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.