Window washer dies in fall at JFK Library in Boston

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

DORCHESTER – A window washer died Wednesday morning when he fell inside the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester.

It happened around 10:30 a.m.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the man fell about 5-7 stories to the ground below.

Investigators said it appears to have been a "tragic accident."

"There's a lot we still have to determine here and that's what we're working on," Hayden said.

The library is closed every Wednesday.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 10:57 AM

