Get ready for a Bailey Zappe-Trevor Siemian battle on Sunday

Bill Belichick had a lot of nice things to say about the Jets ahead of Week 18

FOXBORO -- If you like defensive football, then Sunday's Patriots-Jets clash at Gillette Stadium is the game for you.

New York quarterback Zach Wilson has not been cleared from concussion protocol and will not play in the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday. That will leave Trevor Siemian to take the QB snaps for the Jets, in what will be his third straight start for Gang Green.

A game that was supposed to be Aaron Rodgers' first appearance at Gillette Stadium as a member of the Jets will now feature Bailey Zappe's Patriots going against Siemian's Jets. The New England and New York defenses must be champing at the bit right now.

While the Patriots are onto their backup QB after Mac Jones' benching (the permanent one) last month, Siemian is the fourth Jets quarterback this season after Rodgers, Wilson (11 starts), and Tim Boyle (two starts). He's made four appearances overall, completing 58.6 percent of his passes for 654 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Siemian, who signed with the New York practice squad in September and was bumped up to the active roster in November, completed 71 percent of his passes in last week's New York loss to the Browns. He's had an issue with turning the ball over, fumbling three times (losing just one) in his first appearance in a loss to the Falcons in Week 13. The journeyman also thrown at least one interception in his three starts heading into Sunday.

With some snow in the forecast for Foxboro on Sunday things could get very interesting with Zappe and Siemian leading their respective teams.