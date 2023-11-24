Jets reach a new low with Fail Mary for pick-six against Dolphins

Mac Jones on if he'll be Patriots' starting quarterback Sunday vs. Giants: "I hope so"

Mac Jones on if he'll be Patriots' starting quarterback Sunday vs. Giants: "I hope so"

Mac Jones on if he'll be Patriots' starting quarterback Sunday vs. Giants: "I hope so"

BOSTON -- All things considered, the Jets had a decent first half of football against the Dolphins on Friday -- at least as far as the scoreboard goes.

Yes, career backup Tim Boyle was not playing particularly well, and yes, the Jets' offense had just 47 total yards. But the team had avoided turnovers and scored on a pick-six, and after intercepting Tua Tagovailoa just before halftime, they were all set to head into halftime trailing 10-6. Not bad!

Alas. The Jets couldn't help but do some Jetsing before halftime.

Specifically, with just two seconds left in the half and the ball near midfield, the Jets opted to let Boyle throw a Hail Mary to try give the Jets the lead at the break. This proved to be a very costly decision, because, well, see for yourself:

Jevon Holland returns a Jets Hail Mary attempt for a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown.



Holland traveled 124.4 yards on the play, the most distance traveled by a ball carrier on a scrimmage play this season.



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/bjzcxWS5ug — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 24, 2023

It was wild. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel didn't even know what to do.

Mike McDaniel's reaction to the Hail Mary Pick-6



He ran off the field before the extra point 😂#MIAvsNYJ on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/PL1eCJzDjs pic.twitter.com/KU4QVsY2LP — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2023

That's bananas.

The Jets, of course, benched Zach Wilson, who was inactive for this game, opting for a change of pace with Boyle. Yet instead of better results, the Jets just got different results. And those results were unfortunate.