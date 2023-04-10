Watch CBS News
JetBlue brings back Worcester to Orlando flights, adds seasonal Fort Myers service

WORCESTER — JetBlue is bring back flights from Worcester to Orlando, Florida and adding seasonal service to Fort Myers.

Massport, which runs the airport, made the announcement with the airline Monday.

Beginning on June 15, JetBlue will resume year-round service from Worcester to Orlando. Those flights stopped during the pandemic. 

The airline also announced that it will now run seasonal flights to Fort Myers, the Red Sox spring training home, starting next winter. The first flight takes off on January 4.

Seats are now up for sale on JetBlue's website with one-way tickets starting at $34.

JetBlue originally began service at Worcester Regional in 2013, offering daily flights to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. In 2017, the airline announced it would be offering daily flights to New York City via Kennedy International Airport as well. 

In 2020, the airline was forced to stop flights out of the airport due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When flights resumed a year later, services were only restored to Fort Lauderdale and New York City.

American and Delta airlines also offer limited service out of Worcester Airport.

First published on April 10, 2023 / 12:59 PM

